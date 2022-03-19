Philadelphia Eagles Re-Sign Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed Fletcher Cox to a one-year contract, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports

The Eagles had cut Cox earlier this week, but both sides had indicated that a reunion was likely via a new contract. The Eagles restructured the contract of cornerback Darius Slay to help bring Cox back and stay under the salary cap.

The contract will pay Cox $14 million, which is $4 million less than he was supposed to earn under his old deal. Cox had 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and a touchdown last season.

