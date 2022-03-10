Philadelphia Flyers Ink Rasmus Ristolainen to Five-Year Contract Extension by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

One of the NHL’s top impending free agents is now off the market.

According to the Philadelphia Flyers official Twitter, the team has re-signed defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to a five-year, $25.5 million contract extension.

OFFICIAL: We have re-signed defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to a five-year contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $5.1M. https://t.co/vDsdVqZtQk — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 10, 2022

The deal comes with an annual salary-cap hit of $5.1 million.

Ristolainen, who is in his first season in Philly, leads the club with 177 hits while recording 13 points in 49 games.

Speaking Thursday, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher, said:

“Rasmus is an important part of our team, and we are very happy to have him on our blue line for the next five years. He is committed to being a Flyer, and brings a consistent physical presence to our team.”

The 27-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres last offseason in exchange for a 2021 first-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick, and defenseman Robert Hagg.

“I’m very happy, and I really wanted to stay”, said Ristolainen. “I love this city. I love the fans. I love my teammates, and I want to be here when we turn it around next year.”

The Flyers will be in action tonight against the Florida Panthers. FanDuel Sportsbook has Philly listed as +2.5 underdogs on the puck line, and +290 on the moneyline.