Philadelphia Phillies Ace Zack Wheeler Behind Schedule by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Philadelphia Phillies beat writer Todd Zolecki, ace pitcher Zack Wheeler is behind schedule and has yet to throw off a mound following a substantial 2021 workload.

Dave Dombrowski said Zach Eflin has been throwing off the mound and could be ready to start the season. Ranger Suarez might be behind schedule with visa issues. Zack Wheeler is behind schedule. Hadn’t thrown off mound yet following heavy workload in 2021. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) March 13, 2022

Wheeler led the majors with 213.3 innings pitched, so it is understandable that Philadelphia is choosing to take a cautious approach. The 31-year-old finished last season with a 14-10 record, a 2.78 ERA, and a career-high 247 strikeouts, en route to a second-place finish in National League Cy Young voting (ten points shy of Milwaukee Brewers’ Corbin Burnes).

One of baseball’s true workhorse pitchers, 2021 was the third straight full season in which Wheeler has logged at least 180 innings.

Speaking with reporters, Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Wheeler still has a shot at making his first turn through the rotation, but it is too early to tell.

When he does take the mound, the former New York Met will again lead a Philly rotation that features the likes of Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Kyle Gibson, and Zach Eflin.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Phillies holding the third-best odds to win the NL East at +600.