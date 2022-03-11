Phillies Star Bryce Harper Clamoring for Free Agent Kris Bryant by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has never been one to be bashful, and now, he’s having his say in the club’s roster construction.

As MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports, the reigning NL MVP is clamoring for Phillies management to sign free-agent third baseman Kris Bryant.

NL MVP Bryce Harper is stumping for good friend/Vegas neighbor Kris Bryant in Philly. Harper pull helped keep Realmuto. Phils have needs but also options (Schwarber, Conforto, Castellanos, etc.) KB does fit, either for 3B and/or OF. He, too, has options: Sea, Colo, SD, NYM, more — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 11, 2022

Harper and Bryant are not only close friends but also next-door neighbors in Las Vegas.

While the team has plenty of needs (Philadelphia has not made the postseason since 2011), Bryant could either man the hot corner or hold down one of the spots in the Phillies outfield.

If the 30-year-old is unable to be lured to Philly, he will have no shortage of suitors, with reports listing the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, New York Mets, and Colorado Rockies as potential bidders for Bryant’s services.

The four-time All-Star spent last season between the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants slashing .265, with 25 homers, 73 RBIs, and ten stolen bases in 144 games.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Phillies at +600 odds to win the NL East.