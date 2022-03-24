Phoenix Suns PG Chris Paul Expected to Make Return Thursday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NBA-best Phoenix Suns are set to welcome back their superstar floor general.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Chris Paul is officially listed as probable and appears on track to return for Thursday’s Western Conference showdown with the Denver Nuggets.

After missing last 15 games due to thumb fracture, Suns say All-Star Chris Paul is probable to return tonight vs. Nuggets in Denver. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 24, 2022

Expected to be out 6-8 weeks following a fractured thumb, the 36-year-old will wind up missing just a month of action.

Phoenix went an impressive 11-4 in Paul’s absence – a testament to the club’s exceptional depth.

Prior to his injury, the veteran was enjoying one of the finest seasons of his career, averaging 14.9 points, a league-leading 10.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per contest in 58 games.

Paul’s return will shift backup point guard Cameron Payne back to the bench. Payne performed well in his expanded role with per-game averages of 14.1 points, 9.6 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in 11 games as the starting point guard.

With the Suns widely expected to ease Paul back into action, it’s best to take a wait-and-see approach before deploying him in DFS.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Suns as +1 road underdogs on the spread and -102 on the moneyline.