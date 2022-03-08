Pistons' Isaiah Stewart Leaves Game Monday with Injury by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

As reported by Detroit Pistons beat writer Rod Beard, forward Isaiah Stewart left Monday’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks with a knee injury and did not return.

Hawks center Clint Capela fell awkwardly on Stewart’s leg, with the latter in obvious pain. The 20-year-old limped off the court and was eventually helped to the locker room by teammates. Stewart went scoreless in ten minutes, adding two rebounds.

The big man’s absence led to more playing time for former number two-overall pick Marvin Bagley III.

Bagley responded, notching a 19-point, ten-rebound double double in 36 minutes. He’s played well since being acquired by the Pistons at the trade deadline. In six appearances, the 22-year-old has averaged 13.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per contest.

Should Stewart be forced to miss extended action, Bagley could see his value rise significantly in both season-long fantasy leagues and DFS contests (currently priced at $4,200 on FanDuel).

Detroit wound up upsetting the Hawks 113-110 in overtime, handily covering FanDuel Sportsbook’s +7 point spread (pre tip-off).