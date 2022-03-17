Pistons' Jerami Grant Ruled Out Thursday Against Magic by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jerami Grant will sit out of Thursday’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic. Late Wednesday, Grant appeared on the official NBA injury report, dealing with a lingering knee issue.

Grant last played in a 105-98 loss to the Miami Heat on March 15, scoring 22 points in 28 minutes of action and recording four rebounds. A regular fixture in the Pistons’ rotation, Grant has started 44 games this season, averaging 33 minutes, 19 points, four rebounds, and two assists per game.

With Grant off the floor against the Magic, expect Kelly Olynyk to see an uptick in production. Playing in 32 games this season, Olynyk has made one start, averaging 19 minutes, nine points, five rebounds, and three assists per game. He is priced at $7,000 for Thursday’s single-game slate on FanDuel.

The Pistons are officially eliminated from playoff contention this season, but the Phoenix Suns are listed as the current favorite at +390 to win the NBA Championship on FanDuel Sportsbook.