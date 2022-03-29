Pistons' Jerami Grant Will Miss Rest of the Season With Calf Injury by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

A persistent left calf injury will prevent Jerami Grant from finishing the season with the Detroit Pistons.

Pistons’ Jerami Grant will miss the rest of the season with a left calf strain. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) March 28, 2022

Grant has been in and out of the lineup over the past few weeks, playing five of the Pistons’ past eight games. Injuries have prevented the 27-year-old from playing throughout the season, with Grant appearing in just 47 games. Still, he made his time on the court count by leading the team in scoring and Value Over Replacement Player.

The following seven games will be an audition for Marvin Bagley III. Bagley has played in 16 games with the Pistons, starting six, and could use the additional court time to earn a more prominent role with the team.

The rest of the Pistons season is nothing more than a formality. Detroit has long since been eliminated from the postseason and has just two wins over their past 10 games.

