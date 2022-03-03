Play Arnold Palmer Invitational Challenge At NESN Games To Win Gift Card Who ya got? by NESN Staff 52 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The PGA Tour’s Florida swing is full speed ahead, and NESN Games is giving golf fans a chance to cash in with the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The API tees off from famed Bay Hill on Thursday morning, and you can win with the Arnold Palmer Invitational Challenge at NESN Games. All you have to do is make a few picks regarding some first-round matchups, and you can contend for the $25 Amazon gift card prize.

Here are the matchups and sign-up form.