Play College Hoops Challenge Throughout Tournament To Win Big Don't miss your chance to win! by NESN Staff 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

By the end of this weekend, there will be just four teams left standing in the quest for college basketball’s ultimate prize.

And, if you’ve got a good read on the action, you, too, could be playing for a big prize with the College Hoops Challenge 2022 at NESN Games.

Those who played through the first two rounds already know how this goes down. After reading all the great NESNBets content, you just have to make your picks for the daily contest, beginning Thursday, to be in the running for a $100 Amazon gift card. A perfect score (plus a potential tiebreaker) will land you the daily prize. In addition to that, though, playing along all weekend can set you up to win the weekly top prize of a $250 Amazon gift card.

Make your picks below and good luck!