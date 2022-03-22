Raiders Sign DeMarcus Robinson To 1-Year Deal by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Former Chiefs wide receiver DeMarcus Robinson has signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As a long-time, reliable option for the Kansas City Chiefs, this should give the Raiders some receiver depth they have lacked in recent years. It’s uncertain where he will fit in the depth chart, but it will certainly be behind Davante Adams, Darren Waller, and Hunter Renfrow for a share of targets. Despite all of these weapons, Las Vegas sits at +3800 to win Super Bowl LVII, the 18th longest odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Robinson hauled in 25 receptions on 41 targets for 264 yards and three touchdowns. With him out of the mix in Kansas City, there is a chance that Josh Gordon could become the beneficiary by absorbing Robinson’s departed snaps.

Las Vegas Raiders AFC West Odds

The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the longest odds to win the meat grinder that is the AFC West at +600 over on the FanDuel Sportsbook.