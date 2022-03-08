Rangers Goalie Alexander Georgiev to Start on Tuesday by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Alexander Georgiev will start in net for the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Gallant: Georgiev in net tonight. #NYR — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) March 8, 2022

Georgiev has not played well of late and that’s putting it kindly. In his last five appearances, he is 0-4-0 with a 4.09 goals-against average and a save percentage well south of .900. This may not be all his fault, as the goalie needs more work than the Rangers have given him with just five appearances in a span of a little less than two months. New York needs to decide if they are better off trading Georgiev to a team needing a starting goaltender by the March 21 trade deadline before all of his value disappears.

Igor Shesterkin is the starting goaltender for the Rangers and that will not end anytime soon. Shesterkin is having an MVP-type season with a 1.93 GAA and .942 save percentage. He and Jacob Markstrom of the Calgary Flames are the likely leading contenders for the Vezina Trophy.

The Rangers will travel to Minnesota on Tuesday to take on the Wild. The Rangers are -180 (+1.5) on the puck line, +140 on the money line, with an over/under of six, over (-128), under (-104). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at the FanDuel Sportsbook.