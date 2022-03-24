Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. Ruled Out Thursday Against Cavs by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Battling for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors will be missing Gary Trent Jr. for Thursday’s showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, shooting guard Trent has been ruled out due to hyperextension in his big left toe.

Gary Trent Jr. (foot) is out vs. Cavs. OG Anunoby (finger) is still questionable, says Nick Nurse. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) March 24, 2022

This game will be Trent’s second straight contest on the Raptors’ sideline after being forced to miss Monday’s 113-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The 23-year-old is enjoying a solid first full season in Toronto, posting per-game averages of 18 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.8 steals while shooting over 37% from three-point range.

With Trent ruled out and OG Anunoby listed as questionable, head coach Nick Nurse might roll with a starting five of Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, and Khem Birch.

Both Achiuwa and Birch have played well with extended minutes, rendering both viable options in DFS contests at their respective price points ($4,700 and $4,100 on FanDuel, respectively) – assuming Anunoby remains inactive.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Raps as -5 home favorites on the spread and -200 on the moneyline.