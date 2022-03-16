Raptors' OG Anunoby Doubtful, Fred VanVleet Questionable For Wednesday vs. Clippers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (finger) has been listed as doubtful while guard Fred VanVleet (knee) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, per the league’s injury report.

Anunoby has missed the team’s previous 11 games with a fractured right finger, and it’s looking like it will be 12 by tomorrow night. VanVleet has missed six of Toronto’s last nine games due to the knee injury but did see 40 minutes on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Both players’ statuses will be something to monitor throughout Wednesday as reports continue to come out closer to tip-off on their availability.

Anunoby has averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 42 starts on the season. As for VanVleet, he posted averages of 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in 55 starts. He also logs a league-high 38.1 minutes per game this year.

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds

The Toronto Raptors are currently 1.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, with the total set at 218, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.