Reviewing Men’s NCAA Hockey Tournament Odds Before Games Begin

The NCAA men’s college hockey tournament opens play Thursday at 12 p.m. ET. There will be four first-round games Thursday followed by four Friday, with winners advancing to quarterfinals scheduled for Sunday.

It’s all part of the road to the Frozen Four, the national semifinals and championship. Those games are scheduled for April 7 and April 9 at TD Garden.

A number of local teams received bids to the tournament. Massachusetts, the defending champions, advanced as an automatic qualifier after knocking off UConn in the Hockey East Championship. Northeastern and UMass Lowell earned at-large bids out of the conference, while Quinnipiac, Harvard — the ECAC auto-qualifier — and American International (the Atlantic Hockey auto-qualifier) also will be participants.

Michigan is the heavy favorite at +275, via DraftKings Sportsbook. A $100 bet on the top-seeded Wolverines would profit $275.

Here are the latest odds, via DraftKings:

Michigan +275

Minnesota State +400

Minnesota Duluth +700

Denver +700

Western Michigan +800

North Dakota +900

Minnesota +1000

Saint Cloud State +1200

Quinnipiac +1500

Notre Dame +2000

Massachusetts +2500

Northeastern +3000

Michigan Tech +4000

Harvard +5000

UMass Lowell +5000

American International +5000

The first game of the tournament is between Minnesota State and Harvard at 12 p.m. on Thursday. The Crimson are underdogs at +320 on the moneyline (+2.5).