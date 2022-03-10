Rockets' Christian Wood Sidelined with Illness by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jackson Gatlin reports Christian Wood will miss a second consecutive game Wednesday and not play against the Los Angeles Lakers.

No Christian Wood or Jae'Sean Tate tonight, per Stephen Silas.



Garrison Mathews will play, Dennis Schroder is a game-time decision. — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) March 9, 2022

Wood last played in a 123-112 loss win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Mar. 6, scoring 28 points in 37 minutes and recording 13 points and one assist. The everyday big for the Rockets, Wood has started 59 games this season, averaging 31 minutes, 18 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists per game.

With Wood out of the rotation, expect Alperen Sengun to slot into the rotation. Priced at $4,600 on FanDuel, Sengun has played 57 games in his rookie season, averaging 19 minutes, nine points, five rebounds, and two assists per game. In 801 minutes without Wood on the floor, Sengun has a 23% usage rate and is averaging 1.15 fantasy points per minute. Starting in a 123-106 loss to the Miami Heat on Mar. 7, Sengun played 30 minutes, scoring 13 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

The Rockets are a 7.5-point home underdog against the Lakers on FanDuel Sportsbook Wednesday in a matchup with a 236.5-point total.