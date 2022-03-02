Rockets' Dennis Schroder Ruled Out Wednesday Against Jazz by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports Dennis Schroder will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz.

Kevin Porter Jr. is in, Dennis Schroder is out for Rockets vs. Jazz tonight. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) March 2, 2022

Schroder is reportedly dealing with an ankle injury, suffered in Tuesday’s 113-100 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, where he scored eight points in 31 minutes of action, also recording four rebounds and six assists. Acquired at the trade dealing from the Boston Celtics, Schroder has played six games for the Rockets, averaging 31 minutes, 11 points, five rebounds, and eight assists per game.

With Schroder out of the rotation, expect an uptick in production for Kevin Porter Jr., who returns to actions Wednesday after sitting out of Tuesday’s loss with an ankle injury. Priced at $5,900 on FanDuel, Porter Jr. has played 40 games this year, averaging 30 minutes, 14 points, four rebounds, and six assists per game.

The Rockets are a 15.5-point home underdog against the Utah Jazz Wednesday on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 228.5-point total.