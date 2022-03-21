Rockies Sign Ryan McMahon to 6-year, $70 Million Extension by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon have agreed to a six-year, $70 million contract extension.

Versatile infielder Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies are in agreement on a six-year, $70 million contract extension, sources familiar with deal tell ESPN. McMahon, 27, took a leap forward defensively in 2021 and has enough thunder in his bat for Colorado to commit long-term. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 21, 2022

The extension eliminates his last two arbitration-eligible seasons and four of his free-agent years. He was due to reach free agency after the 2023 season but will have to wait until 2028 to hit the open market. However, if McMahon can reach the top five of MVP voting within the next three seasons, he will be able to opt out of the deal after the fourth year of the agreement.

McMahon had 134 hits through 528 at-bats for 86 RBI and 80 runs last season. He also had 23 home runs, a .331 OBP, a .779 OPS, and a 3.9 WAR. Despite Kris Bryant signing a seven-year, $182 million deal with the club last week, McMahon is expected to remain the Rockies’ everyday third-baseman.

In 2021, The Rockies finished fourth in the NL West with a 74-87 record.

