Rory McIlroy Fires Opening Round 65 to Grab Early Lead at Bay Hill by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It was quite the day for Rory Mcllroy.

Mcllroy fired an opening-round seven-under 65 and currently sits atop the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

The 32-year-old’s round included six birdies, as well as an eagle on the par-five 16th.

McIlroy certainly loves playing at Bay Hill. Today’s round marked the eighth time in eight years he has shot 66 or better, including a first-round 64 in 2018 – the year he won the tournament.

The Northern Irishman has also finished tied for 11th or better in six of his last seven starts at the course that Arnie built. Furthermore, his 2018 winning score of 16-under 270 represents the lowest 72-hole score at the tournament since 2015.

Speaking on the state of his game prior to his sizzling round, Mcllroy said, âI’ve driven the ball pretty well. I’ve seen a bit of improvement in iron play. My short game’s been really good. If anything, just getting the consistency to a point where I feel like I can play like that day in and day out. But the game feels good, so just sort of trying to keep doing what I’m doing.â

The four-time Major winner currently enjoys a three-shot lead over a group of golfers that includes fellow countryman Graeme McDowell and rising star Will Zalatoris.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Mcllroy listed as the favorite at +220 odds.