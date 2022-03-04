Round One at Bay Hill in the Books; Rory Mcllroy Holds Two-Shot Lead by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Round One of the Arnold Palmer Invitational is in the books, and Rory Mcllroy is your clubhouse leader.

Mcllory shot a seven-under 65 and holds a two-shot lead over Billy Horschel, J. J. Spaun, and Beau Hossler.

Speaking after his round, the native of Northern Ireland said, “I think you turn up at any golf course where you’ve had success, and automatically you’re going to have some confidence coming in.”

Mcllroy, who won this tournament back in 2018, has posted top-ten finishes in each of his past five starts at Bay Hill.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm is also in the field. Rahm sits seven shots back after posting an even-par 72 in his Bay Hill debut.

Meanwhile, Matthew Fitzpatrick, and Hideki Matsuyama, both of whom have a history of playing well on this golf course, struggled during their opening rounds to finish at +1.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Mcllory as the favorite to win the tournament at +240.