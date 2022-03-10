Round One of The Players Championship Suspended Due to Inclement Weather by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to PGA Tour Communications official Twitter, round one of The Players Championship has been suspended due to inclement weather.

The first round of THE PLAYERS Championship was suspended at 11 a.m. ET due to dangerous weather in the area. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 10, 2022

Following a one-hour delay early in the morning, opening-round play got underway around 7:45 a.m. ET. Unfortunately, play was suspended yet again around 11 a.m ET, with roughly half the field yet to tee off.

Reports predict the thunderstorms will last roughly 2-3 hours, with play likely resuming later this afternoon.

This is the first weather delay at The Players Championship since round two in 2016.

Tommy Fleetwood, Will Zalatoris, and Harold Varner III are all currently tied for the lead at 4-under, while a number of players sit at 3-under, including 2018 Masters Champion Patrick Reed.

The current forecast is calling for storms to continue through Friday into the weekend, rendering a high possibility of more delays as the tournament progresses.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has World No. 1, Jon Rahm, as the tournament favorite at +1000.