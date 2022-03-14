Rudy Gobert will be a game-time decision Monday against the Bucks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Salt Lake Tribune’s Eric Walden reports that Rudy Gobert will attempt to play Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rudy Gobert said he got a hit to his big toe and couldn’t really move it. Said he’s planning on playing tonight but will go thru his pregame warmup. It feels much better Friday than it did two days ago. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) March 14, 2022

Gobert will be a game-time decision as he’ll go through his pre-game warmups to see how his big toe is feeling. He missed Utah’s previous game, a 134-125 win over the Sacramento Kings. Gobert leads the NBA in rebounding and blocks with 14.7 and 2.2, respectively. He’s fourth on Utah in scoring, averaging 15.4 points a game.

At the very least, it’s encouraging that Gobert said his toe is feeling better today than it did two days ago. If Gobert cannot play tonight, expect Hassan Whiteside to fill the void at center. In Gobert’s absence, Whiteside hauled in 21 rebounds and scored 12 points against the Kings on Saturday.

The Jazz are fourth in the Western Conference with a 42-25 record and have alternated wins and losses over their past six games.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Utah Jazz are -130 against the Milwaukee Bucks Monday night.