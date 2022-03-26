Running back Ronald Jones Signs With the Kansas City Chiefs by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Free-agent running back Ronald Jones is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, Aaron Wilson of the ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones to a one-year contract, according to an NFL source @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 26, 2022

Although Jones has never rushed for more than 1000 yards in a season, his career did seem to be on the upswing as he rushed for 724 yards and six scores in 2019 followed by 978 yards and seven scores in 2020. Then came last season when he only had 428 yards and four scores. Leonard Fournette had leapfrogged Jones on the depth chart for the Buccaneers and Jones also seemed to run afoul of head coach Bruce Arians for various reasons, which is why divorce was all but inevitable.

Jones will join a crowded backfield in Kansas City as he will compete with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams for touches. The Chiefs may have to rely more on the run game this season due to the trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins earlier this week.

