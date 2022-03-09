Russell Wilson Odds: Blockbuster To Broncos Causes Slash In NFL MVP Wilson now is 12-to-1 to win NFL MVP by Sean T. McGuire 26 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Russell Wilson was sent to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade Tuesday and oddsmakers quickly took notice by shifting Broncos-related prices.

It wasn’t over there, though, as Wilson himself, the former quarterback of the woeful Seattle Seahawks, saw a dramatic change in his individual prices to win the NFL MVP. The shift comes in large part because Wilson enters a much better situation with the Broncos, but also to prohibit bettors from taking advantage of Seattle’s quarterback in Denver’s setting.

Wilson, who was 30-to-1 to win NFL MVP as recently as last week, as shared by Sports Betting Dime, now is 12-to-1 at DraftKings Sportsbook. DraftKings also acknowledged how Wilson’s prices were 25-to-1 to win the award Feb. 21.

Wilson now sits in a tie for fifth for the best odds. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (7-to-1), Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes (+750) along with Packers defending MVP Aaron Rodgers (8-to-1) and Los Angeles Chargers budding superstar Justin Herbert (10-to-1) all sit ahead of Wilson while Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow is an identical 12-to-1. (Rodgers caused some futures to change Tuesday, as well, as he reportedly re-signed with Green Bay.)

Of course, it’s fair to note that Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, never received a single MVP vote during his 10 seasons in Seattle (104-53-1 overall record).

However, by adding Wilson to the mix the Broncos immediately became a Super Bowl contender, despite the fact they first will have to battle through a loaded AFC West with Mahomes and Herbert twice per season. And if the Broncos, who finished fourth in the division last season behind a 7-10 record and 23rd-ranked offense, make a push as one of the conference’s best teams, Wilson likely will be well-deserving of a majority of the credit.