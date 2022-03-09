Russell Wilson Trade: Betting Prices Hint Broncos Among AFC West Parity Denver's odds increased to create a jumble in the AFC West by Scott Neville 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

On a big news day for the NFL, Russell Wilson’s trade to the Denver Broncos took the top headline. Adding Wilson into the fold bunches up a AFC West division that was already quite competitive last season.

With a blockbuster trade, the Broncos now are a serious threat in the AFC, and make an already competitive conference even more so. The Broncos had the third-best defense last season in terms of points-per-game (18.9) and will now add Wilson to an offense with a talented, young core.

As it stands now DraftKings Sportsbook still has the Kansas City Chiefs as the favorites to win the AFC West at +120, but the Broncos have jumped to the second-best odds to win the division at 2-to-1. The Los Angeles Chargers come in third at +400, and the Las Vegas Raiders sit in the basement of the division at 10-to-1.

Those prices showcase the depth and parity in the AFC West. It’s telling when the team with the worst odds to win the division is coming off of a season where it not only made the playoffs but gave the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals a competitive game.

The AFC West isn’t the lone division with teams so closer together in regards to the betting prices. But one key difference is the teams at the top of this division have enough talent to win the Super Bowl. The NFC South, for example, is crowded, but it’s because none of the teams in the division are strong enough to run away with a division title. While the NFC South fights for mediocrity, the AFC West has three legitimate title contenders.

As it stands now, the Chiefs still are the safe pick to win the division. However, the Chargers have some value of the three top teams. With Mike Williams returning, the Chargers are keeping the core of their roster together as they head into another season with star quarterback Justin Herbert leading the way.