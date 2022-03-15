Safety Xavier Woods Heading to Carolina on a 3-Year Deal by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Safety Xavier Woods is heading to his third team in as many years. The veteran of 77 NFL games is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Carolina Panthers worth $15.75, per Adam Schefter.

Former Cowboys’ S Xavier Woods is signing a three-year, $15.75 million deal with the Panthers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Most of Woods’ playing time came with the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent the first four years of his career and appeared in 60 games. The 26-year-old spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings, starting all 17 games and ranking third with 108 tackles.

Overall, the Louisiana Tech product has 355 tackles, 28 pass deflections, eight interceptions, and one fumble recovery throughout his career.

Woods joins one of the best passing defenses in the league. The Panthers finished last season allowing the third-fewest passing yards, limiting opponents to an average of 192.1 yards per game.

Carolina was expected to compete in the wide-open NFC South until Tom Brady announced that he was coming out of retirement for another season. That pushed the Panthers down to +450 to win the division.