San Diego Padres Acquire Slugger Luke Voit From Yankees

Watching Freddie Freeman sign with division rival Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Diego Padres continue to make a concerted effort to add more offensive firepower to their lineup.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Padres have acquired first baseman Luke Voit from the New York Yankees in exchange for pitching prospect Justin Lange.

Voit became expendable following the Yankees decision to re-sign free agent Anthony Rizzo, but now figures to see everyday at-bats as San Diego’s primary designated hitter.

Injuries limited the 31-year-old slugger to just 68 games in 2021. In those appearances, Voit batted .239 with 11 home runs and 35 runs batted in. However, he has shown tremendous power when healthy, launching 22 homers in 56 contests during the abbreviated 2020 campaign.

In Lange, New York is receiving a prospect who was San Diego’s first-round pick in the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft. The 20-year-old made nine starts for the Arizona Complex League Padres this past season, compiling an 0-3 record with a 6.95 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 22 innings.

