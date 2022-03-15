San Diego Padres Enter Freddie Freeman Sweepstakes by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The battle to sign free-agent slugger Freddie Freeman keeps heating up.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres are the latest team to express interest in Freeman – a list that already includes the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, and the New York Yankees.

SD #Padres stay aggressive and enter bidding war for free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman https://t.co/Te0ZqWTxAX — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 15, 2022

At first, widely expected to re-sign with Atlanta, the five-time All-Star is expected to find a new home following the Braves’ acquisition of Matt Olson on Monday.

As Nightengale notes, San Diego would still like to trade their first baseman Eric Hosmer and the remaining $59 million on his contract, but with the National League adopting the universal designated hitter, there is likely room for both players.

Freeman is coming off another highly productive campaign in 2021, one which saw him slash .300 with 31 home runs, 83 RBIs, and a .896 OPS.

The 32-year-old won the National League MVP award in the abbreviated 2020 season.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Padres holding the eighth-best World Series odds at +1400.