San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Will Undergo Wrist Surgery Wednesday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Dennis Lin reports that Fernando Tatis Jr. will be undergoing wrist surgery Wednesday.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is undergoing wrist surgery this morning. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) March 16, 2022

Reports from Tuesday indicated the broken left wrist could shelve Tatis for up to three months.

The initial news said Tatis’s wrist flared up about a month ago but that the injury could’ve happened before that. He was involved in a motorcycle accident in December but told reporters that he didn’t feel any pain in his wrist afterward.

In 2021, Tatis had 135 hits in 478 at-bats, cashing in 97 RBI and scoring 99 runs. He also had a .364 OBP, .611 slugging percentage, 62 walks, 25 stolen bases, and a 6.6 WAR. The Padres finished third in the National League West with a 79-83 record.

Due to the MLB labor dispute, San Diego didn’t learn of the injury until spring training, as teams were not allowed to communicate with players during the 99-day lockout.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the San Diego Padres are +1400 to win the 2022 World Series.