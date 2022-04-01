Scotland's Russell Knox Makes Four Straight Birdies; Holds One-Shot Lead at Valero Texas Open by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Round One of the Valero Texas Open is in the books, and it’s Scotland’s Russell Knox who finds his name at the top of the leaderboard.

Knox fired four straight birdies on the back nine en route to an opening round 7-under 65.

The 36-year-old holds a one-shot lead over Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard, who shot a first-round 66 despite making double bogey on his final hole.

Knox’s birdie streak began at No. 12. One of the highlights of his round was a 20-foot chip-in on hole 15 – his second chip-in of the day.

“That was one of those kind of bonus birdies that you need when you’re going to have a good day.” Knox said. “Obviously thrilled with the round. It’s been more of the way I want to play.”

Behind Knox and Hojgaard sits a group of golfers tied for third at 5-under, highlighted by nine-time PGA Tour winner Matt Kuchar.

Meanwhile, defending champion Jordan Spieth finds himself tied for 72nd after shooting an even-par 72.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Knox as the favorite at +1100.