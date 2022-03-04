Seahawks RB Chris Carson Progressing Well Post-Surgery by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

As Liz Mathews of USA Today reports, Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is progressing well in his recovery from neck surgery.

Carson underwent the procedure last December and according to head coach Pete Carroll “his workouts are going well, he’s in good spirits, and he’s looking forward to playing and getting back.”

Seemingly a favorite of Carroll, a previous report stated that the 27-year-old is likely to be the team’s lead back heading into the 2022 season – this despite impending free agent Rashaad Penny’s second-half breakout that saw him accumulate a remarkable 671 rushing yards in the final five games.

Injuries continue to be a problem for Carson, who is entering the second year of a three-year $24.6 million contract extension he signed last offseason. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy has never played a full NFL season and has missed 16 of a possible 33 games the past two years.

Carson has been productive when on the field. In 49 games with Seattle, he has rushed for 3,502 yards and 24 touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

