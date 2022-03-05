Seahawks would like to re-sign Rashaad Penny by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Rashaad Penny is wanted back by the Seattle Seahawks, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

On Saturday, head coach Pete Carroll stated that he would like to re-sign the unrestricted free agent. There are several hurdles to jump over first, though. How much will Penny demand in a new contract? Running backs are generally not paid top dollar as most teams view them as more easily replaceable than other positions, and their careers are also cut short because of all of the collisions they are involved in each game.

The Seahawks have approximately $35 million to play with under the salary cap, but they also have other players to sign in Quandre Diggs and D.J. Reed, along with free agents they would like to bring on board.

This week, the Seahawks also let it be known that they will not trade quarterback Russell Wilson. The Washington Commanders made an offer for Wilson that was rumored to include up to three number one draft picks, but the Hawks declined.

With or without Wilson, the Seahawks will not find it easy to make the playoffs next season, not even in the watered-down NFC. They play in the West, which is likely the toughest division in the conference.

The Hawks are +3600 to win the Super Bowl next season. You can find the odds for every team to win the championship at the FanDuel Sportsbook.