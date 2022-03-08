Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Betting Guide: Blue & White Should Storm Through by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Kraken +230 | Maple Leafs -295

Spread: Kraken +1.5 (-104) | Maple Leafs -1.5 (-118)

Total: 6.5 | Over -104 | Under -118

All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win the Stanley Cup

Toronto Maple Leafs +1000

Seattle Kraken +30000

Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Analysis and Picks

The Seattle Kraken stagger into Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. This is the second meeting of the season between the two teams with the Leafs handily winning their February 14 encounter 6-2 in Seattle.

The Buds come into this one fresh off a 5-4 road win over the Columbus Blue Jackets last night, snapping a two-game losing streak. Forward Mitch Marner extended his consecutive game point streak to seven, notching his 22nd goal of the season and adding an assist. The 24-year-old has 15 points over that span, including five goals.

The Kraken have struggled of late, with just one win in their past ten games. Their offense has clearly been a problem, with Seattle scoring more than two goals just twice over this span. Defensively, the Kraken have given 2.91 goals per 60 minutes on the season â only three teams have given up more. Their inaugural campaign has to be deemed largely successful, however, having as many or more wins (albeit having played at least two more games) as the Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, and Montreal Canadiens.

The key to the Kraken’s success tonight will be to keep Toronto’s power play out of the fray. The Leafs boast the league’s top-ranked unit (29.1 PP%) and will no doubt welcome the opportunity to face Seattle’s 29th ranked PK.

Toronto has shown a disturbing inability to hold a lead this season and gave up a three-goal lead last night before prevailing. At times they have displayed a tendency to play down to the level of their competition, as evidenced by recent embarrassing losses to the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens. With those defeats still fresh in their mind, I do not envy the Kraken tonight. The Blue and White win this one going away.

The Pick: Maple Leafs -1.5 (-118)

All NHL picks and predictions are courtesy of SportsGrid.