Seattle Seahawks "Intend" to Re-Sign WR DK Metcalf Longterm

The Seattle Seahawks have already moved on from one franchise cornerstone in quarterback Russell Wilson. Could contract-year wide receiver DK Metcalf be next?

So far, it does not appear to be in the team’s plans – at least not yet.

According to Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson, general manager John Schneider stated that it is the organization’s “intent” is to extend the superstar wideout.

GM John Schneider on if he thinks the Seahawks will extend DK Metcalf: "Yeah, that's our intent." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 29, 2022

Of course, fans were given the same narrative regarding Wilson and we all know how that turned out. Furthermore, Schneider acknowledged the complexities of the unprecedented wide receiver market

“It is what it is now, right? This is the market,” Schneider stated. “So we’ll get to that when we get to it. But yeah, there is a bit of a whoa, but then you have to figure out, where’s the cap going? What it’s going to look like? How do you build your team?”

Metcalf has been highly productive since arriving in Seattle as a second-round pick in 2019, tallying 3,170 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns over three seasons.

