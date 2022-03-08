Seattle Seahawks' Odds Plummet in Wake of Wilson Trade by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

While the Seattle Seahawks were never viewed as contenders heading into 2022, their value has plummeted following Monday’s blockbuster deal that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the only teams with worse Super Bowl odds than Seattle’s current +10000 are the Detroit Lions (+12000), New York Jets (+15000), and the Houston Texans (+18000).

Such is the impact of a franchise quarterback.

In addition, Pete Carroll’s group is now booked to finish last in the NFC West Division at +500 and is at +3200 to represent the NFC in the 2023 Super Bowl.

Tension had seemingly been building between Wilson and the Seahawks organization for the past few seasons, with the 30-year-old growing increasingly frustrated with Carroll’s persistence in running the football, as well as a lack of protection upfront.

In Denver, Wilson will be surrounded by talented playmakers in Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Javonte Williams, while being backed by one of the game’s premier defenses, as he was during his heyday with the Seahawks.

The Broncos sent multiple draft picks (including two firsts), quarterback Drew Lock, defensive tackle Shelby Harris, as well as tight end Noah Fant to Seattle in order to acquire the All-Pro QB.