Seattle Seahawks Trade Star QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Seattle Seahawks have traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

This blockbuster trade happens just hours after Aaron Rodgers signed a four-year contract extension with the Green Bay Packers. While details of the trade have not yet been announced, it is believed that the Hawks will acquire Drew Lock as part of the package for Wilson. The trade won’t be official until Wilson passes a physical and gives his approval.

After giving up multiple picks to acquire Jamaal Adams of the New York Jets, the Seahawks currently don’t have a first-round selection in this year’s draft. This trade is expected to net them at least two first-round picks in return. The Hawks play in what might be the toughest division in the NFL, the NFC West, and this trade likely signals a rebuild by the organization.

If the NFC West isn’t the best division in the NFL, then the AFC West is. Wilson won’t find the going to be easy dealing in a division that has starting quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, and Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders. Good luck.

The Broncos now sit second behind only the Chiefs at +260 to win the AFC West. You can find this line and all others at the FanDuel Sportsbook.