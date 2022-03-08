SEC Tournament Preview & Betting Guide: Kentucky, Auburn, Tennessee Lead The Pack Down South by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Tigers are too close to the top of the conference in metrics and talent to be priced this long. Tari Eason is an underrated star both in the SEC and on a national level who should see his draft stock skyrocket over the next few weeks. This is a stout defense that ranks fifth in the nation by guarding the perimeter and getting steals at an elite rate. If anyone can stifle the high-caliber offenses and talent in the SEC, it’s LSU and this price is more than worthy of a hedge in a potential championship matchup with Kentucky.

All NCAA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.