Seton Hall Nab Former Saint Peter's Boss Shaheen Holloway as New Head Coach

Following Saint Peter’s historic NCAA tournament run, Shaheen Holloway is taking his coaching talents back to his alma mater.

As the New York Post reports, Holloway has agreed to a six-year contract to become the next head coach at Seton Hall University.

The 45-year-old is set to be introduced by the school on Thursday.

Holloway, who was a star player for the Pirates, and later served as an assistant coach, was ecstatic about the opportunity to return to his former stomping ground.

“Life has a way of coming full circle,” Holloway said. “Seton Hall is near and dear to my heart; it’s where I became a man, where I met the love of my life, where I spent countless hours honing my crafts as a basketball player and a basketball coach.”

The Queens native received national recognition after guiding the Peacocks to a berth in the Elite Eight – the farthest any No. 15 seed has ever gone in the tournament’s history.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Shaheen Holloway and his family home to Seton Hall,” said athletic director Bryan Felt. “Shaheen is a winner in every sense of the word, and he is not only an incredible coach, but also an incredible educator of young men…That is evidenced by his historic NCAA tournament run this month.”

Hired by Saint Peter’s in 2018, Holloway amassed an overall record of 64-54 in his four seasons while earning MAAC Coach of the Year honors in 2020.

