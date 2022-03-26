Sharks' Logan Couture Out Saturday vs. Ducks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The San Jose Sharks will be without Logan Couture on Saturday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Couture should be ready for Arizona game, day to day — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 26, 2022

Couture is dealing with an upper-body injury that will prevent him from playing versus the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. The talented forward could return when the Sharks travel to play the Arizona Coyotes next week.

Couture is having a solid season for the Sharks with 21 goals and 26 assists in 47 games. He’s also been hot of late with points in seven of his past nine games. His presence will be missed versus the Ducks.

The Sharks are just playing out the string as they won’t make the playoffs this season. Their big move at the trade deadline was re-signing top wing Tomas Hertl to a multi-year contract.

