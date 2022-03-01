Southern Conference Tournament Odds Released: Furman Billed as +190 Favorites by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

FanDuel Sportsbook has released their odds for the 2022 Southern Conference Tournament Winner, listing Furman as the favorite at +190.

The tournament is being held at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, NC, with first-round action set to begin on March 4. Quarterfinal and Semifinal matchups will tip-off on March 5, and 6, respectively, with the Conference Champion being crowned March 7.

The ten Southern Conference teams competing in the tournament are as follows: No. 1 Chattanooga, No. 2 Furman, No. 3 Samford, No. 4 Wofford, No. 5 VMI, No. 6 UNC-Greensboro, No. 7. Mercer, No. 8 ETSU, No. 9 The Citadel, and No. 10 Western Carolina.

Furman +190

Chattanooga +210

Wofford +420

UNC-Greensboro +800

Samford VMI +1900

Mercer +2600

ETSU +2700

VMI +3500

The Citadel +13000

Western Carolina +25000

No. 2 Furman is listed as surprising favorites over No. 1 Chattanooga. Furman finished with a 12-6 conference record (20-11 overall), while Chattanooga posted a 14-4 conference record (24-7). Chattanooga also won the previous two meetings between the teams.

The winner of the tournament will qualify for the NCAA March Madness Tournament via an automatic bid. An automatic bid is awarded to the team that wins their respective conference, thus clinching an NCAA tournament berth, which begins on March 15-16 with the First Four.

The field of 68 is announced on Selection Sunday, March 13, at 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS with the Final Four April 2 and the Championship Game on Monday, April. 4.

Friday, March 4

Game 1: No. 9 The Citadel vs. No. 8 ETSU, 5:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 Western Carolina vs. No. 7 Mercer, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, March 5

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Chattanooga, 12:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: No. 5 VMI vs. No. 4 Wofford, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Furman, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: No. 6 UNC-Greensboro vs. No. 3 Samford, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Sunday, March 6

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 4:00 p.m., ESPNU

Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Monday, March 7 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 7:00 p.m., ESPN