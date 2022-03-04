Sports Bettors in Illinois No Longer Subject to In-Person Registration by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Sports bettors in the state of Illinois will no longer be subject to in-person registration, beginning Saturday, March 5.

The decision to amend the registration process was made in December after Governor J.B. Pritzker signed HB 3136 into law. Specifically, the bill:

âProvides that the requirement that an individual create a sports wagering account in person at a facility to participate in sports wagering over the internet or through a mobile application applies until the issuance of the first master sports wagering license issued to an online sports wagering operator or March 5, 2022, whichever occurs first.â

Bettors will also be allowed to place wagers on in-state college teams – a first in Illinois.

Prior to the passing of HB 3136, those Illinois residents who wished to delve into sports betting were required to register an account at one of the state’s five brick-and-mortar casinos.

Seven Sportsbooks will be available:

DraftKings

FanDuel

Caesars Sportsbook

BetRivers

PointsBet

Barstool Sportsbook

BetMGM, which was recently granted approval to operate in Illinois, could also be ready for launch come Saturday.