Spurs' Josh Richardson Is Questionable For Friday's Game Against The Pelicans by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NBA.com’s official injury report, San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson is questionable for Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans with left calf tightness.

Spurs Head coach Gregg Popovich has been rolling with Richardson in his starting five, following the season-ending injury to forward Doug McDermott. The 28-year-old has been productive, scoring 20 or more FanDuel points in four of his past six games.

Acquired by San Antonio at the trade deadline, Richardson has appeared in ten games, posting averages of eight points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in just over 22 minutes a night.

Should Richardson ultimately be ruled out, Lonnie Walker will likely step into the starting lineup, with more minutes also available for rookie Joshua Primo. Walker is the superior play, as he averages 0.87 fantasy points per minute on 24.3 percent usage with Richardson off the floor. Assuming he draws the start, the 23-year-old will be a solid value option at his current FanDuel price of $5,400.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Spurs listed as -2.5 home favorites on the spread and -138 on the moneyline.