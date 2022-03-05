St. Louis Blues Without David Perron on Saturday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The St. Louis Blues will be without David Perron on Saturday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Perron (sick) out for today’s game. Sundqvist will move up the lineup and Kostin will take Perron’s spot in the lineup. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) March 5, 2022

Perron is dealing with an illness that will keep him from the matinee versus the New York Islanders. The illness is not expected to be related to COVID-19. Perron has had an underwhelming season for the Blues with 12 goals and 17 assists in 40 games, but he has picked up his play of late with four goals and eight points in his last eight outings.

The Blues aren’t flashy like the Colorado Avalanche but are a well-rounded team with no apparent weaknesses. They are currently in second place in the Central Division but have little chance to catch the Avalanche and are set for a first-round matchup versus the Minnesota Wild, Dallas Stars, or Nashville Predators.

The Blues are +176 (-1.5) on the puck line, -146 on the money line, with an over/under of 5.5 (over/-100, under/-122) versus the Islanders. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at the FanDuel Sportsbook.