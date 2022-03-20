Starling Marte Has Yet to Swing the Bar for New York Mets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Starling Marte has yet to hit this spring, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Marte is dealing with an oblique injury. Obliques can be very tricky and need to be treated with caution. The injury can feel healed, but then the violence of a swing can cause re-injury and set a hitter back weeks instead of days. At this point, it doesn’t look like Marte is in danger of missing Opening Day, but that will change if Marte is still not able to swing a bat by next weekend.

Marte was a significant free-agent acquisition for the Mets. They believe they have found their centerfielder for the next few seasons and one of the best base stealers in the game.

The National League East is loaded for bear this season. The Mets (+140) have made multiple additions and may have the highest payroll in the game. The defending champion Atlanta Braves (+140) may have lost Freddie Freeman, but they did add Matt Olsen along with Kenley Jansen. Then there are the Philadelphia Phillies (+500), who will try to outhit the other clubs with the additions of Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos.