Steelers Sign Chukwuma Okorafor to 3-Year, $29.25 Million Contract

by

The Pittsburgh Steelers have locked up a key component of their offensive line, re-signing Chukwuma Okorafor to a multi-year contract Monday.

Adam Schefter confirmed details of the signing, tweeting that Okorafor agreed to a three-year $29.25 million contract, including $20.5 million over the first two years. That keeps the right tackle with the team through the 2024 season.

The Steelers drafted Okorfora in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan. The 24-year-old has been a key contributor on Pittsburgh’s o-line over the past couple of seasons, starting 16 games in 2021 and 15 in 2020. He’ll have a new quarterback to protect for the upcoming season after Ben Roethlisberger retired at the end of the 2021 campaign.

The Steelers are reportedly signing Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract. Trubisky spent last season backing up Josh Allen for the Buffalo Bills and has a career 64.1% completion percentage for 6.7 yards per pass attempt.

That quarterback signing sent the Steelers’ Super Bowl odds into a tailspin. Pittsburgh was priced at +3200 but fell to +7000 longshots to win it all, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.

