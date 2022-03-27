Steve Nash Says Seth Curry Will Play vs. Hornets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Entering the contest as -6.5 favorites wasn’t enough to convince Steve Nash that it’s worth resting Seth Curry on Sunday night. Especially when the team the Brooklyn Nets are competing against, the Charlotte Hornets are 1.0 game behind them in the Eastern Conference standings.

As tweeted by Dave Early, the Nets will manage Curry’s health moving forward, but the 31-year-old will be in the lineup against the Hornets.

Steve Nash says the team doesn’t have the luxury to rest Seth Curry when it might be ideal to. They’ll need to manage his health moving forwards given the ongoing ankle issue. — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) March 27, 2022

Curry has fit in well with the Nets since being acquired in the James Harden deal, averaging 15.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, all of which are above his career norms.

The Nets have Patty Mills waiting in the wings if they build a big lead or when Curry needs a rest. Mills is averaging a career-best 12.0 points per game this season, appearing in all but one of the Nets’ contests.

The betting line continues to shift in Brooklyn’s favor at FanDuel Sportsbook as they look for their eighth win over the past 11 games.