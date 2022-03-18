Stunner: Deshaun Watson is Heading to the Cleveland Browns by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It has taken decades, but the Cleveland Browns have finally found their franchise quarterback.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Browns have acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a late-round pick swap. In addition, Watson is expected to sign a fully guaranteed contract with Cleveland worth $230 million over five years – the largest sum of guaranteed money in NFL history.

Sources: The #Browns and #Texans are in agreement on a trade for Deshaun Watson. It’s three first-round picks, a third-rounder and late-round pick swap, a fourth for a fifth.



It’s done. He’s a member of the #Browns. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Shocked would be an understatement, as Cleveland was reportedly out of the running as of Thursday, with the New Orleans Saints or Atlanta Falcons viewed as Watson’s next destination (Watson had to agree to waive his no-trade clause).

The 26-year-old missed the entire 2021 campaign following allegations of sexual assault. However, Watson was recently cleared of any criminal charges, allowing further trade talks.

While Watson could still receive a suspension before the 2022 season, the league has not yet indicated how it will handle the situation.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, the former Clemson Tiger standout spent four years in Houston, tossing 104 touchdowns with only 36 interceptions while adding 1,677 yards and 17 scores on the ground.

Watson’s presence significantly boosts the fantasy stocks of Amari Cooper, David Njoku, and Donovan Peoples-Jones. Meanwhile, Watson himself should remain in the upper echelon of fantasy quarterbacks whenever he returns to the field.

Cleveland will now likely turn its attention to finding a willing trade partner for former starter Baker Mayfield.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Browns holding the third-best odds to represent the AFC in next year’s Super Bowl.