Suns' Cameron Payne To Play Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers

Duane Rankin reports Cameron Payne is available and will play in Wednesday’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers.

Monty Williams said he'll try to have minutes restriction for Cameron Payne (wrist) and Aaron Holiday (ankle). Playing both in five minute bursts. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Uk6Msa9Vq6 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 3, 2022

Payne is expected to make his return to the court after missing extended time because of a wrist injury, last playing in the Suns 113-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 22. He logged seven minutes, scoring seven points and three assists in that contest against Indiana.

Primarily seeing playing time off the bench, Payne has played 40 games this season, averaging 20 minutes, 10 points, three rebounds, and four assists per game. In his return, he is expected to be on a playing time limit, seeing five-minute bursts on the floor, according to head coach Monty Williams. Payne is also expected to start in place of Devin Booker, who landed on the COVID-19 health and safety protocol earlier in the afternoon.

