Suns' Chris Paul Will Play Limited Minutes Upon Return by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports, Phoenix Suns’ star guard Chris Paul will have his minutes monitored in Thursday’s contest against the Denver Nuggets.

Monty Williams said Chris Paul has been working diligently to come back and play at the level Paul wants to reach every night. Monty has a number in his head tonight for a minute total and said it won't be around the usual 28-32. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) March 24, 2022

Speaking with Phoenix head coach Monty Williams, Olson notes that Paul will be below his usual 28-32 minute range.

The veteran is back in the Suns’ lineup after missing 15 games with a fractured thumb. Phoenix was an impressive 11-4 over that stretch.

Paul is in the midst of one of the finest seasons of his career, averaging 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and a league-leading 10.7 assists per game.

While the minutes limit could cap the 12-time All-Star’s upside in DFS contests, he is worth deploying in all season-long leagues.

Paul’s return is bad news for Cameron Payne owners, who performed well in CP3’s absence.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Phoenix as +1.5 road underdogs on the spread and -135 on the moneyline.