Suspended Calvin Ridley Reportedly Gambled On This Falcons Game

Additional details have trickled out about the gambling activity that resulted in an indefinite suspension for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

Ridley’s bets — which came during his leave of absence from the Falcons this past season — were parlay wagers that all included an Atlanta victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a report Monday from The Athletic’s Lindsay Jones.

The bets reportedly were placed through the Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app while Ridley was in Florida, with the wideout’s activity discovered after the sportsbook reported it to the NFL.

The bets were placed through the Hard Rock Sportsbook app; the activity was flagged and reported to Genius Sports, the firm that handles sports betting data and info for the NFL. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) March 7, 2022

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo offered additional intel on how Ridley was caught.

From our breaking news coverage on @nflnetwork: The NFL made it clear they’d be able to work with their gambling partners to gather information on potential violations by players and team employees. That’s how Calvin Ridley was caught. pic.twitter.com/0437jOcovs — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 7, 2022

NFL players are expressly forbidden from betting on games and other outcomes. Ridley’s suspension runs through at least the end of the 2022 season, with the 27-year-old allowed to petition for reinstatement beginning Feb. 15, 2023.

Ridley wrote on Twitter that he bet “$1,500 total,” saying he does not “have a gambling problem.” It’s unclear whether any of his parlays were successful, but he was correct to take the Falcons, who defeated the last-place Jaguars 21-14 as two-point road favorites.